'Not even in my dreams...': Jagdeep Dhankhar files nomination for Vice-President, vows to enhance democratic values

The term of the current Vice-President, M Venkaiah Naidu, ends on August 10.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 03:15 PM IST

Credit: ANI

Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Vice-Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), filed his nomination papers on Monday, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prominent BJP leaders.

After arriving at the Parliament Library Building to file his nomination, Jagdeep Dhankhar was joined by PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP national president JP Nadda and other saffron party leaders.

 

"I will always strive to enhance the democratic values of the country," said Dhankhar, 71, a former West Bengal governor who had a long innings with the BJP in Rajasthan. "I never thought, even in my dreams, that a person with a humble background like me will get this opportunity."

 

Dhankhar attended a gathering of MPs from various parties who support his bid for Vice-President before filing his nomination. Members of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal and Lok Jankshakti Party, among others, were present at the meeting, in addition to BJP top brass.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has named Margaret Alva as its candidate for the election scheduled for August 6.

The term of the current Vice-President, M Venkaiah Naidu, ends on August 10. Naidu, a former BJP president and union minister, had won comfortably in 2017.

