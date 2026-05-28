Jagdalpur-bound IndiGo flight carrying 79 passengers makes U-turn to Hyderabad due to bad weather

IndiGo flight 6E-7104 from Hyderabad to Jagdalpur returned midway due to bad weather at the destination.

An IndiGo flight operating from Hyderabad to Jagdalpur was forced to return to its origin airport on Thursday after adverse weather conditions disrupted operations at the destination.

According to officials, IndiGo flight 6E-7104 departed from Hyderabad at 2:51 pm with 79 passengers onboard. However, due to unfavourable weather conditions in Jagdalpur, the aircraft could not proceed with landing and was redirected back to Hyderabad as a precautionary measure.

IndiGo flight 6E-7104, carrying 79 passengers from Hyderabad to Jagdalpur, was forced to return to Hyderabad on May 28, 2026, due to adverse weather conditions at its destination. The flight departed at 14:51 hrs and landed safely back in Hyderabad at 17:15 hrs, where it was… pic.twitter.com/oVxYWsCCRk — IANS (@ians_india) May 28, 2026

Aircraft lands safely in Hyderabad

The flight safely landed back at Hyderabad airport at 5:15 pm and was subsequently assigned to Bay No. 31. Airport authorities and airline staff coordinated passenger handling procedures following the aircraft’s return.

IndiGo later officially cancelled the service and arranged for all passengers to safely disembark from the aircraft.

Passenger safety prioritised

Airline officials stated that the decision to return the aircraft was taken keeping passenger safety in mind amid unstable weather conditions near Jagdalpur airport.

Bad weather, including low visibility and unfavourable landing conditions, can often impact flight schedules and force diversions or cancellations, especially at smaller airports with operational limitations during severe weather events.

Weather disruptions continue across several regions

The incident comes amid changing weather conditions affecting multiple parts of the country, with thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds disrupting normal transport operations in several cities.

Airlines across India have been issuing regular advisories asking passengers to check flight status updates before heading to airports as weather-related disruptions continue.