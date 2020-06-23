Headlines

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 LIVE: King of Puri Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb performs ‘Chhera Pahanra’ ritual

In this Yatra, Lord Jagannath comes out of his sanctum sanctorum to give Darshan to all his devotees. It is believed that the one who becomes the part of Rath Yatra, get rid of his sins and will go to heaven.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2020, 12:23 PM IST

The annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra began on Tuesday in Puri after the Supreme Court granted permission to hold the annual chariot festival this year. The idol of Lord Balabhadra has been brought to the chariot by priests and 'sevayats' for the Rath Yatra from Jagannath Temple in Puri.

The Apex Court has permitted the state to hold the festival with restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the order, it has allowed only 500 people to pull the chariots. According to the police, an Additional Director General of Police is supervising the arrangements for the yatra. 

The pulling of every chariot is being supervised by a senior officer."We have done a good arrangement for Rath Yatra after Supreme Court has found a midway to perform the Yatra here where the devotees can attend it from their houses, over the televisions and their smartphone. It is the safest way to be a part of the Rath Yatra from a remote area," said a police officer. Performing artists, priests were also seen participating in the Rath Yatra.

A performing artist who was present ahead of the Ratra said, "Lord Jagannath likes to watch dance and I'm here to do the same and offer my prayers."

"We have come for the darshan of Lord Jagannath. I believe that now the corona will go away," a participating priest said. The district administration has also ensured the following of all health guidelines in the wake of COVID-19. 

"We will be ensuring that the participants are wearing masks and are following social distancing norms," said Balwant Singh, District Magistrate of Puri.

The Supreme Court on Monday modified its earlier order and allowed the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri to be held with the coordination of the Temple committee, State and Central government without compromising with the health issue pertaining to COVID-19. Apex had earlier stayed the annual Rath Yatra at Jagannath Temple in Puri, which is slated to be held on June 23, and all activities related to the gathering in view of the coronavirus pandemic this year.

The King of Puri Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb sweeps the chariots with a broom having a gold handle, as part of the ‘Chhera Pahanra’ ritual, during the #RathYatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple.

The King of Puri Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb arrives at the Jagannath Temple in Puri to participate in the Rath Yatra. He will perform the ‘Chhera Pahanra’ ritual where he will sweep the chariots with a broom having a gold handle.

The Jagannath Ratha Yatra is a centuries-old festival which takes place in Jagannath Puri, India. It celebrates the return of Krishna (Jagannath) along with his brother and sister (Balarama and Subhadra) to Vrindavan. 

The rath yatra is commenced on Dwitiya Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Ashada month which happens to fall on June 23rd this year as per the Gregorian calendar.

In this Yatra, Lord Jagannath comes out of his sanctum sanctorum to give Darshan to all his devotees. It is believed that the one who becomes the part of Rath Yatra, get rid of his sins and will go to heaven.

The three deities - Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath, and Devi Subhadra's chariots will be pulled by the devotees in the presence of lakhs of people on the grand road. 


Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 Muhurat 

Dwitiya Tithi Begins - 01:29 PM on Jun 22, 2020

Dwitiya Tithi Ends - 12:49 PM on Jun 23, 2020
(As per Drikpanchang)


Here's what exactly happens on this day in Puri...

In the morning there is a consecration of the chariots followed by ‘Mangalarpan’. 

Post this, a ‘Pahandi’ ritual is performed where the deities are brought out of the temple. Lord Balabhadra will be first brought out of the temple, followed by Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath. The ritual will be followed by Madanmohan Bije.

This is followed by ‘Chhera Pahanra’ ritual where the Puri king ‘Gajapati,’ or the principal servitor (Adhyasevak) sweeps the chariots with a broom having a gold handle.

The last step is pulling of chariots. When everything is ready, a whistle is blown to indicate devotees to start pulling the chariots with ropes.


The about 450-year-old temple is famed for its Rath Yatra, which is counted among the third most important and largest after the Ratha Yatra at Puri.

The Supreme Court on Monday modified its earlier order and allowed the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri to be held with the coordination of the Temple committee, state, and Central government without compromising with the health issue pertaining to COVID-19.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde said that the apex court is only considering conducting the yatra in Puri and not anywhere else in Odisha.

"Rath, i.e, Chariot, shall be pulled by not more than 500 persons. Each of those 500 persons shall be tested for the Coronavirus. They shall be permitted to pull the chariot only if they have been found negative. The number 500 shall include officials and police personnel," the Apex Court's three-judge bench said in its order.

 

