Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2021: Date, puja timings and COVID guidelines, here's everything you need to know

The eagerly-awaited festival of Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra in the temple town of Puri, Odisha will begin from July 12. The world-famous Chariot festival is all set to commence in the coming week and the administration is ready to keep the COVID protocol in place and safety measures too, are taken care of. Three divinities that are worshipped on the festival day are Lord Balabhadra, Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath.

RATH YATRA 2021 TIMINGS

Ratha Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021Dwitiya Tithi Begins – 07:47 AM on Jul 11, 2021Dwitiya Tithi Ends – 08:19 AM on Jul 12, 2021(As per drikpanchang.com)

On this day, the idols of Lord Jagannath, Goddess Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra are brought from Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple (3-km-long journey) in chariots drawn by over hundreds of devotees, every year. The 15-day long festival was celebrated with much gusto and fervour in Odisha, Bhubaneswar. It attracts tourists across the globe just to get a glimpse of the Lord and witness the majestic Rath Yatra.

However, restrictions have been imposed this year due to COVID-19. The servitors testing negative for coronavirus would only be allowed to participate in the pulling of the chariots.

The Administrator of Puri Jagannath Temple, Ajaya Jena told ANI, "Like last year this year also Rath Yatra will be held without devotees on July 12, 2021, as per the order of the Supreme Court and SOP issued by the Odisha Government. No devotees were allowed to participate in Rath Yatra. Chariot pullers who test RT-PCR negative and have been fully vaccinated will be permitted to attend the yatra. Around 1,000 officials excluding police personnel will be deployed."

Jagannatha means Lord of the Universe. Jagannatha temple is one of the four Hindu pilgrimage centres known as Char Dham pilgrimages that a Hindu is expected to make in one's lifetime. Chariot festival, this year marks the 144th Rath Yatra of the Lord.

Also, it is believed that to pay their respects to Queen Gundicha, wife of the legendary King Indradyumna, who built the Puri Jagannatha temple, Lord Jagannatha along with brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra leave their regular abode from the main temple and spend some time in this temple built by Gundicha in their honor.

As per drikpanchang.com, "It is said that after the Lord Jagannath along with his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra take rest for 8 days at Gundicha Mata Temple, they set out on their return Jatra to the main abode. This day is known as Bahuda Yatra or Return Yatra, observed on the eighth day after Ratha Yatra on Dashami Tithi. On his return, the Lord also stops at Mausi Maa Temple which is dedicated to Goddess Ardhashini."