Accompanied by her mother YS Vijayamma and other relatives, Sharmila was blocked from proceeding to the property following an interim order passed by a Devanahalli court.

High drama unfolded near Bengaluru airport on Sunday evening after police stopped Andhra Pradesh Congress President YS Sharmila from visiting her family palace in Yelahanka, where her brother and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is currently staying.

They stopped her in view of an interim court order restraining entry to the palace. The incident led to a heated argument, and videos of the confrontation have since gone viral on social media.

YS Sharmila stopped from visiting brother 's Bengaluru home

Sharmila had arrived in Bengaluru along with her mother YS Vijayamma, son Raja Reddy, and daughter-in-law Priya Atluri. As they were preparing to leave the airport for the Yelahanka palace, police stopped their vehicles near the Air Force station, Yelahanka.

Near the Air Force cross, police blocked Sharmila's convoy and denied permission to proceed towards Yelahanka. Instead, the vehicles were diverted towards Bengaluru city.

In a video, Sharmila was seen saying, "What is wrong with going to my own house? Why are you stopping me?"

Why did police stopped YS Sharmila?

Police, however, told her to follow the court order. Later, Sharmila left for a private hotel in the city, according to her close aides.

As per police sources, Jagan, who has Z-category security cover, had lodged a complaint at Yelahanka police station citing a property row with his sister. A local court had restrained Sharmila from entering the disputed property.

Sharmila reportedly had no knowledge of the order and found out about it only when police stopped her. She, however, left the place.

About Jagan- Sharmila property dispute?

The police move comes amid a property dispute between Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister Sharmila, with Jagan reportedly living at the disputed Yelahanka property.

According to police sources, Jagan had gone to Yelahanka police over the dispute and cited the court injunction while seeking protection.

Sharmila, who was on her way from Bengaluru airport to the property, was intercepted at Air Force Cross after police were tipped off about her movement.