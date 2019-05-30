Jagan Reddy sworn-in as Andhra Pradesh CM

SR Congress chief Yeduguri Sandinti Jaganmohan Reddy took oath on Thursday as the second Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh post its bifurcation.

Governor E S L Narasimhan administered the oath of office and secrecy at 12.23 pm in a grand public function at the IGMC Stadium in nearby Vijayawada, to the 46-year-old leader who led his party to a resounding victory in the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

The YSR Congress bagged 151 of the 175 seats in the state Assembly, decimating the TDP headed by N Chandrababu Naidu, who became the first chief minister of the state after it was bifurcated to carve out Telangana five years ago.YSRC won 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats.

For the first time, special arrangements have been made at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi for live streaming of the swearing-in ceremony. ceremony. Reddy has also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he met him Sunday.Chandrababu Naidu, who was invited by Reddy over phone, decided to stay away.

On the eve of his swearing-in, the YSRC chief visited the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala Wednesday morning and offered prayers.He then went to Kadapa town and offered prayers at the famous Amin Peer (Pedda) Dargah and presented a chadar.

Elaborate security arrangements, with about 5,000 police personnel in deployment, have been made in Vijayawada city for the swearing-in ceremony, according to the Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.While the stadium could hold about 30,000 people, LED screens were being arranged across the city for people to witness the event, he said