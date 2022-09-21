Search icon
Jagan Reddy's 'permanent president' role under Election Commission scanner, YSR Congress asked to clarify

The Election Commission objected to YSR Congress’ decision to amend its party constitution so that Reddy can be its permanent president.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 07:40 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy - File Photo

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued notice to YSRCP to clarify on the position of its chief and Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy as the ‘Permanent President’ of the party.  

The poll body said it "categorically conveyed its rejection and no-tolerance, towards any attempt or even a hint of any organisational post in political party being made permanent", reported news agency ANI.

The Commission in its order has strongly noted that any action which denies the periodicity of elections for any post, is inherently anti-democratic and is in complete violation of the extant instructions of the Commission.

The Election Commission objected to YSR Congress’ decision to amend its party constitution so that Reddy can be its permanent president. 

Earlier, it was reported that the election was likely to be held for making YS Reddy a permanent president of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party.The Commission has also directed the party to make a clear and categorical public announcement contradicting media reports on the appointment of YS Reddy as a permanent President of the party.

"To put the possibility of such confusion at rest, as it has the potential to assume contagious proportions with other political formations also making such a move, it is directed to make a clear and categorical public announcement contradicting media reports," the commission said.

As per the guidelines laid down by the poll body, political parties have to conduct elections within a specific time frame to choose a president.

The YSR Congress Party, while addressing the allegation in its latest submission to ECI, has mentioned that they have launched an internal enquiry on the matter reported in the media. Further, the necessary action on the same will be taken by the Party on finding the facts. ECI has also directed the party to conclude the internal enquiry at the earliest.

 

