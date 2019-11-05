Jagan Reddy reverses decision on award named after APJ Kalam after backlash

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday cancelled his government's order replacing former President APJ Abdul Kalam's name with that of his father YSR in an award for school students after a huge controversy erupted over the matter.

ANI reported on Tuesday that the Andhra Pradesh Government redesignated "Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar Awards" as "YSR Vidya Puraskars" from 2019. YSR is the initials of Jagan's father YS Rajasekhara Reddy, a Congress leader who was chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh for over 5 years and died in a helicopter crash in 2009.

These awards are distributed among class 10 students in the state for their excellent academic performance in the board examinations and it comprises of a merit certificate, a memento, and scholarships.

The Andhra's government's decision to change the name of the scheme, instituted after one of the most respected scientists in India and also a popular President, invited huge criticism from all quarters. After receiving severe backlash, he took a U-turn and reversed his earlier decision, cancelling the government order.

Andhra Pradesh Government redesignates "Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar Awards" as "YSR Vidya Puraskars" from 2019 onwards, for distribution on the occasion of National Education Day (birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad), on 11th November. pic.twitter.com/f0SLE7rYm7 — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

The award will be distributed by the Andhra Pradesh government on Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's birth anniversary on November 11 which is celebrated as National Education Day.

Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had criticised the move by calling it "a shocking method of self-aggrandizement at the cost of disrespecting a much-venerated man."

"Dr Kalam has accomplished much for the nation with his inspiring life. @ysjagan’s govt changing “APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar” to “YSR Vidya Puraskar” is a shocking method of self-aggrandizement at the cost of disrespecting a much-venerated man. #YSRCPInsultsAbdulKalam," Naidu tweeted.

Dr. Kalam has accomplished much for the nation with his inspiring life. @ysjagan’s govt changing “APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar” to “YSR Vidya Puraskar” is a shocking method of self-aggrandizement at the cost of disrespecting a much venerated man. #YSRCPInsultsAbdulKalam pic.twitter.com/7lPaZddNZF — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) November 5, 2019

Apart from Chandrababu Naidu, Amit Malviya, head of the BJP IT cell, slammed Jagan Reddy and dragged in the Congress.

He tweeted, "It is not surprising that Jagan thinks his late father was a more accomplished scientist and academic than Bharat Ratna Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam. After all, he comes from a party, which named every award, scheme, stadium, road, airport etc, after members of the Nehru-Gandhi family..."