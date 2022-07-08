Jagan Mohan Reddy's mother YS Vijayamma sides with YS Sharmila in brother vs sister row, here's why

he YSR Congress came into being in 2011 after Jagan Reddy had run-ins with the Congress leadership. (File)

YS Vijayamma, the mother of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Friday resigned as the honorary president of his party, YSR Congress. She took the decision to side with her daughter and Reddy's sister, Sharmila, who heads a separate party -- called YSR Telangana -- in the neighbouring state.

The leader's decision came amid reports of a rift between Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister, allegedly over property-related issues. Vijayamma has reportedly been keeping away from her son.

She announced her decision at a meeting of party workers. She said as a mother she would always remain close to Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Elaborating on her move to part ways with the YSR Congress, she said Sharmila has been waging a lone battle in Telangana, to carry forward her father YSR's legacy.

"I have to support her. I was in a dilemma whether I could be a member of two political parties (in two states). It is difficult for me to continue as honorary president of YSRC," she added.

"I never imagined such a situation would ever arise. I don't know why it happened, but I feel it is a decision of God," she added.

YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, died in a chopper crash in 2009. The YSR Congress came into being in 2011 after Jagan Reddy had run-ins with the Congress leadership. In the short span of time, the party has emerged as one of the biggest political outfits in the country. YSR Congress has a strength of 151 members in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and 22 members in the Lok Sabha.

