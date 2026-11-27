YSRCP will support NDA's Delimitation Bill if it ensures regional balance. The move will boost NDA's numbers in the special Parliament session starting November 30.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP has decided to support the NDA government's Delimitation Bill in Parliament, but with one clear condition: regional balance must be ensured. Party sources told news agency ANI on Friday that the YSRCP will back the Bill if it comes with provisions that protect fair representation for all states, especially southern states.

YSRCP support to boost NDA numbers

For the government, YSRCP backing is crucial. In a special session of Parliament, the Centre is getting ready to present the Bill once more. To pass the law, the government must have a two-thirds majority. During the Budget Session, it did not pass the floor test. The NDA's numbers will increase with the support of the YSRCP. The position of the YSRCP is not unqualified. The party demands guarantees that no area would be left out of the delimitation process.

Apart from the YSRCP, Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) has also softened its stand on the Bill. Party leader Supriya Sule recently said there might be "something good" about the Bill. She added that the party would not "blindly" oppose it just because it is in the opposition. This change in tone from opposition parties is being seen as a big political shift ahead of the special session.

Special session from November 30

The government convened a brief Parliament session on Thursday to put an end to days of tension. The delimitation bills to implement women's reservation starting in 2029 are anticipated to be discussed at the Lok Sabha meeting on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha meeting on December 2.

Also read: Union Minister slams Tamil Nadu's Vijay govt over lighting lamp at Tirupparankundram, accuses it of hurting religious sentiments

Lok Sabha strength may go up to 850

It is anticipated that the proposed exercise will raise the Lok Sabha's maximum strength from the current 550 to 850. According to the government, the extension will guarantee equitable growth in seats across states and allay worries about regional representation. For the time being, everyone's focus is on the special session and whether the government can reach a broader agreement on the bill.