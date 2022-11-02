Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, Satyendra Jain: Characters involved in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's elaborate fraud

Sukesh Chandrasekhar with Jacqueline Fernandez (File photo)

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who remains imprisoned for fraud, has once again made headlines for making sensational claims in a letter he wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, where he made extortion claims against Aam Aadmi Party.

In his letter to the Delhi LG, Chandrasekhar wrote that he has sent over Rs 60 crores to AAP leader Satyendra Jain, who himself remains in prison in connection with a hawala case. Apart from Jain, several high-profile names have been associated with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Here is a look at some of the names.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez has been closely linked with Sukesh Chandrasekhar, with reports of them being involved romantically, and even have plans for marriage. Fernandez received several expensive gifts from the conman, including an exotic horse, 3 Persian cats, and a Mini Cooper.

Nora Fatehi

It was reported that Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi also got reeled into the case through expensive gifts offered by Sukesh Chandrasekhar, which included a BMW car, an iPhone, and a Gucci bag, handed to her as a “token of love”.

Satyendra Jain

Contrary to the case, it was conman Sukesh who got “conned” by AAP leader Satyendra Jain, who reportedly extracted Rs 10 crore protection money from him while he was in jail, and also Rs 50 crores for a party post in south India.

Nikki Tamboli, Chahat Khanna

Models and actresses like Nikki Tamboli and Chahat Khanna were also lured in by Sukesh Chandrasekhar through gifts such as expensive bags and also offers of Rs 5 lakhs each. It was reported that they met him in jail, where he pretended to be a South Indian filmmaker.

Pinky Irani

Pinky Irani was a close associate of Sukesh Chandrasekhar and had become a part of the money laundering case. Irani was the one who brought actresses to jail to meet with the conman, under the guise that he was a film producer.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been sent to prison for duping a woman of Rs 200 crores and laundering money, giving people the impression that he is from an influential political family.

