Jacqueline Fernandez, barred from flying abroad, seeks permission to fly to Abu Dhabi, France and Nepal

New Delhi: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been under Enforcement Directorate's radar over ties with the alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, has urged a local court in Delhi to allow her to visit Abu Dhabi, France and Nepal. She can't travel abroad as a lookout circular has been issued against her.

Jacqueline Fernandez has sought leave for 15 days during which she will also attend IIFA awards in Abu Dhabi. The court can conduct a hearing on her plea today.

Last week, the Enforcement Directorate had attached Jacqueline Fernandez's assets worth Rs 7.27 crore, including Rs 7.12 crore in fixed deposits.

India Today reported that Sukesh had given Jacqueline presents worth Rs 5.71 crore using ill-gotten money. He also gave money to her family members, ED alleged.

Last year, Sukesh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly extorting Rs 215 crore from a Delhi businessman's wife, by impersonating as the central government officer.

Last month, he was also arrested in a five-year-old cheating case involving Tamil Nadu MLA TTV Dhinakaran.

Jacqueline was questioned for several hours by the ED last year.