Jack Ma Foundation sends ventilators, masks, essential medical supplies to India

Headlines

This company to invest over Rs 2,000 crore in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail; check details

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Jawan inspires Delhi Police’s new advisory on road safety

Ind vs Pak: KL Rahul becomes 5th Indian batter to hit Asia Cup century against Pakistan

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several states for next 4 days; check latest forecast

Byju’s looking to sell Great Learning, Epic subsidiaries to raise up to $1 billion

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Suniel Shetty beams with joy as KL Rahul scores century in comeback game for Team India in Asia Cup: 'Triumphant return'

Watch: Ravindra Jadeja delivery leaves Agha Salman with nasty injury during India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash

Noida news: All educational institutions to stay close on September 12; here's why

Players who have opened batting, bowling in same ODI

Players who have scored 13000 or more runs in ODI

Weight loss: 8 Indian superfoods that burn belly fat faster

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

From Delhi declaration to AU inclusion: Key takeaways trom the roaring success of India's G20 Summit

Watch: Residents Of Morocco’s Marrakesh Recount Dreadful Moment Of Deadly Quake

Suniel Shetty beams with joy as KL Rahul scores century in comeback game for Team India in Asia Cup: 'Triumphant return'

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Jawan inspires Delhi Police’s new advisory on road safety

'Our films are back': Akshay Kumar congratulates Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan's success, SRK replies, 'aapne dua maangi...'

HomeIndia

India

Jack Ma Foundation sends ventilators, masks, essential medical supplies to India

Jack Ma is a Chinese business magnate, investor, and politician.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Mar 29, 2020, 07:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation have sent the first tranche of medical supplies to India on Saturday. This was donated to the Indian Red Cross Society and more such supplies are expected in the future. Jack Ma is a Chinese business magnate, investor, and politician. He is the co-founder and former executive chairman of the Alibaba Group, a multinational technology conglomerate.

Joint Secretary of Health Ministry, Lav Aggarwal said on Sunday said, "We got a shipment yesterday, which has masks, Personal Protective Equipment, and ventilators."

India had back in February sent 15 tonnes of medical assistance comprising masks, gloves and other emergency medical equipment to China.

The assistance included one lakh pieces of surgical masks, five lakh pairs of surgical gloves, 75 pieces of infusion pumps, 30 pieces of external feeding pumps, 21 pieces of the defibrillators and 4000 pieces of N95 masks. The total cost of these medical supplies was worth an estimated Rs 2.11 crore.

These supplies were delivered by an Indian Air Force C-17 special flight jet which landed in Wuhan, China, and in the return flight, the jet brought back several stranded Indians from China. The supplies had been handed over to the Hubei Charity Federation in Wuhan, China.

In light of the heightened concern on the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, the country has been placed under complete lockdown for 21 days. Authorities have asked citizens to maintain strict social distancing to cut the spread of the virus outbreak.

As of 7:30 PM on Sunday, around 987 people across India have been reported to have contracted the COVID-19 disease, as new cases were reported in Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, and Kerala on this day. The virus has affected around 681,706 people worldwide. The global death toll has hit 31,882, according to the COVID-19 statistics center at the John Hopkins University

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who works in Rs 2,71,000 crore company, son of India's second richest pharma billionaire

Love blooms amid diplomacy: Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty's enchanting bond shines at India's G20 summit

“Teacher is the backbone of every individual's life, who teaches the new meaning of the life” - Sanjeev Juneja

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: What will happen if it rains on Reserve Day of IND vs PAK Super 4 clash?

Not Jism 2, but Sunny Leone would have made her Bollywood debut with this erotic thriller if...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE