Jack Dorsey says sorry for Elon Musk's lay-off drive, says 'realise many are angry with me...'

Dorsey quit as Twitter CEO last year. He made Indian-American Parag Agrawal the CEO.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 06:03 AM IST

Twitter (File)

New Delhi: Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has apologized to sacked employees of the micro-blogging website and said he grew the company too quickly. His apology came days after the company's new owner Elon Musk sacked 50 percent of the company's global workforce. 

"Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that," Dorsey posted on social media. 

"I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don't expect that to be mutual at this moment...or ever and I understand", he added.

Dorsey is currently running a social media company called Bluesky.

He owned 18 million shares of Twitter which are valued at over $1 billion.

Musk finalized the Twitter deal last month after several weeks of dilly-dallying. He had backed out of the deal claiming the Twitter leadership wasn't transparent about the number of bot accounts. However, following a brief court battle, he was forced to go through with the deal. 

His first act after taking over Twitter was to fire CEO Parag Agrawal with whom he had had a public fallout.

He also sacked other top executives and the entire board of directors.

He reportedly sacked 85 percent of the workforce.

