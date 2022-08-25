Accused in gang-rape, murder of minor cousin in Jabalpur confesses to raping grandmother

In a terrible incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, two real brothers gang-raped their own cousin sister. The two brothers thrashed the sister severely when she objected to the assault. The accused brought the sister to the medical college for treatment in a critical state, and she passed away there.

After her death, the accused buried her body in the crematorium. The girl's body was sent for a post-mortem by the police after this event came to light, at the father's request. The suspect admitted to raping and assaulting the cousin during a police interrogation along with his older sibling.

The accused further admitted of assaulting the grandmother under the influence of alcohol. The father of the victim has demanded that both of the accused be given harsh punishment.

For Rakshabandhan, the victim went from Mumbai to the Jabalpur brothers' home. A few months prior, the girl's family relocated from Jabalpur to Mumbai. After the grandmother had left for Mumbai and urged the granddaughter to come to Jabalpur before Raksha Bandhan, the granddaughter arrived in Jabalpur on August 10 with her grandmother. The girl enjoyed a good Rakshabandhan with her brothers and relatives.

On August 16, while no one was at home, both brothers tried to assault their cousin sister who was alone herself. She was beaten and gang-raped when she resisted. As a result, the two brothers beat her to death with great brutality. Both of the brothers drove her to the medical college the following day, on August 17, where she received treatment but passed away two days later. The girl was a minor, between the ages of 15 and 16.

Both of the accused hastily burried the deceased cousin sister's body together with a few other people after her death. The accused informed the grandmother that the girl had died naturally, while informing the girl's father that she had passed away as a result of illness. On August 23, the father of the girl met with SP Siddhartha Bahuguna and sought an investigation.

The body was then removed in front of the Tehsildar. When a brother was detained by the police on the basis of a suspect and questioned, he confessed the entire incident and admitted the crime. Under the Murder, Rape, and POCSO Act, police have filed a case against both of the accused, and while one has been caught, the other has escaped arrest.

When the victim's daughter called to complain about the brothers' attack and harassment, she also expressed her desire to leave Jabalpur, the victim's father said.

