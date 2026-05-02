Jabalpur Boat Tragedy: MP tourism boat ignored storm alert, survivors allege panic over life jackets

Survivors of the Bargi Dam boat tragedy allege major safety lapses, including ignoring storm warnings and failing to provide life jackets.

A day after a tourist boat overturned at Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh, survivors have raised serious concerns over safety violations, claiming the vessel was allowed to operate despite adverse weather warnings. The accident claimed at least nine lives, while several others remain missing as rescue operations continue.

Boat Sailed Despite Weather Alert

The ill-fated vessel, Narmada Queen, operated by the state tourism department, was carrying more than 40 passengers on Thursday evening when a sudden storm struck. According to officials, fewer tickets had been officially issued, but locals allege that additional passengers were allowed onboard as it was the final trip of the day.

Weather authorities had already issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and strong winds earlier that day. Survivors argue that such warnings should have prevented the boat from departing. What began as a calm journey quickly turned dangerous as winds intensified and waves rose sharply in the reservoir.

Chaos Over Life Jackets

Passengers have also alleged that basic safety protocols were ignored. Many said life jackets were not distributed before departure and were instead stored inside the boat. When water began entering the vessel, the crew attempted to hand them out, triggering panic among passengers.

Survivors described a frantic scramble, with people rushing to grab the limited safety gear. Those who managed to secure life jackets had a better chance of survival, while others struggled to stay afloat as the boat capsized within minutes.

Conflicting Accounts of Crew Conduct

Some passengers have accused the crew of abandoning the vessel before it overturned, leaving those onboard to fend for themselves. However, the pilot has denied these claims, stating that the boat sank rapidly after passengers crowded to one side, destabilising it.

Officials have maintained that the boat had undergone routine maintenance last year and was deemed fit for operation. Despite this, questions remain about whether safety measures were adequately enforced.

Rescue Efforts and Ongoing Search

Local residents were among the first to respond, jumping into the water to rescue survivors before emergency teams arrived. The State Disaster Response Force reached the site later in the evening and worked through the night to recover bodies and locate the submerged vessel.

Divers continue to search for those still unaccounted for, including children. Families of the missing remain at the site, holding on to hope as rescue efforts carry on.