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Jabalpur Boat Tragedy: Mother found holding 4-year old son as bodies pulled out during rescue, family breaks down

In a horrific incident, a tourist cruise carrying around 30 passengers capsized due to strong winds in the Narmada river in Jabalpur near Madhya Pradesh's Bargi Dam, killing 9 people. The deceased people included a mother and her four-year old son, and their bodies were pulled out of the river.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 01, 2026, 11:48 AM IST

Jabalpur Boat Tragedy: Mother found holding 4-year old son as bodies pulled out during rescue, family breaks down
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In a horrific incident, a tourist cruise carrying around 43 passengers capsized due to strong winds in the Narmada river in Jabalpur near Madhya Pradesh's Bargi Dam, killing nine people. The deceased people included a mother and her four-year old son, and their bodies were recovered by rescuers from the river.

The mother was found clutching the child to her chest, which indicates that she attempted to save her child. Their bodies were pulled out of water with a life jacket around them. The mother, and her son were part of a family of four tourists from Delhi. The father and the daughter managed to escape the accident. Family members who were present at the rescue spot, broke down into tears while the bodies were recovered. Cabinet Minister Rakesh Singh, who was also present at the site also struggled to hold back tears.

Jabalpur boat tragedy

The boat overturned after the weather changed abruptly around 6pm, with wind speeds reported between 60–70 kmph, creating turbulent conditions in the dam. Several people were reportedly drowned and search and rescue operations continued late into Thursday night. Multi-agency teams, including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), state disaster units and local administration were deployed at the site. The death toll rose to nine after additional bodies were recovered on Friday.

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