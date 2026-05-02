Jabalpur Boat Tragedy: Chilling video captures moments before cruise boat capsized; Crew in life jackets; passengers in panic, WATCH

Nine people were killed after a tourist cruise carrying around 43 passengers capsized due to strong winds in the Narmada river in Jabalpur near Madhya Pradesh's Bargi Dam.

Nine people were killed after a tourist cruise carrying around 43 passengers capsized due to strong winds in the Narmada river in Jabalpur near Madhya Pradesh's Bargi Dam. The video capturing moments before the horrific incident is going viral on social media, which shows people panicking to get hold of life jackets as boat continues to tackle heavy winds, before overturning.

What's in the video? The video captures the panic and chaos, while the boat is half submerged in the river. The crew on the boat already wearing life jackets, are seen unpacking life jackets for the passengers.

Inside footage of the Jabalpur cruise just moments before it sank, water rapidly flooding in, life jackets being handed out in panic and then, the unthinkable happens pic.twitter.com/In0w5B5fXC — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) May 2, 2026

Safety warnings ignored

The survivors of the tragedy complaint that life jackets and safety gear were not distributed in time. Passengers also alleged that the crew gnored the repeated requests of taking a U-turn made by passengers when strong winds hmade the river choppy. One survivor claimed the boat was overcrowded and that even children without tickets were onboard.