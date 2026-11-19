Three people were killed and a dhaba owner critically injured after a truck loaded with maize lost control, hit parked vehicles and crashed into a roadside eatery in Jabalpur's Bhedaghat area.

The truck reportedly approached the eatery at high speed, hit a Bolero and several other parked vehicles before crashing into the makeshift dhaba. (Credit: Twitter)

A late-night road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur claimed three lives after a truck carrying maize rammed into a roadside dhaba on National Highway-45 in Bhedaghat on Thursday.

The truck reportedly approached the eatery at high speed, hit a Bolero and several other parked vehicles before crashing into the makeshift dhaba. The impact caused extensive damage, and the truck overturned a short distance away. The dhaba owner suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital. His condition is reported to be critical.

Three victims identified

The deceased have been identified as Balram, who was from the Bhind-Morena region, Monu, who worked at a liquor store, and Dharmendra, an employee at the dhaba. According to reports, the accident took place around 2 am near Raj Family Dhaba. Several people were reportedly eating at the roadside establishment and sitting around a bonfire when the truck approached.

After striking the Bolero, the truck hit other parked vehicles, including a car and a pickup, before ploughing into the eatery.

Maize scattered across road, vehicles damaged

Visuals from the accident site showed the overturned truck and a large quantity of maize scattered across the ground. A Bolero was badly crushed, while another car was also damaged. Portions of the dhaba were left severely damaged following the collision.

The crash triggered panic among people in the area, with locals rushing to help those caught in the accident.

Police launch investigation

Eyewitnesses alerted Bhedaghat police soon after the collision. A police team reached the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them to a hospital for post-mortem examinations. The bodies were later handed over to the victims' families.

The truck driver's identity and whereabouts have not yet been established. Police are trying to trace the driver and determine how the vehicle lost control. Further investigation into the accident is underway.