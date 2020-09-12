'Jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nahi': PM Modi says no carelessness till COVID-19 medicine is developed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is relentless and won't rest until India has found a solution to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak. To drive home this point, the Prime Minister on Saturday came up with a unique slogan in Hindi cautioning people against lowering their guard till an effective anti-coronavirus medicine is developed.

Prime Minister Modi said, 'Jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nahi' (No carelessness till a medicine is found).

"Jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nahi. Do gaj ki doori, mask hai jaroori (Face mask and maintaining a distance of two yards is necessary)," he said.

Modi was speaking on the occasion of handing over of 1.75 lakh houses in Madhya Pradesh to the beneficiaries through videoconference, wherein Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Governor Anandiben Patel, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, and several beneficiaries also joined in.

Modi said that it reinforces the belief of crore of Indians that the government schemes made with the right intentions are also realised and reach the beneficiaries.

The Prime Minister also said on Saturday that the government had completed works worth Rs 23,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) and that the number of days to build a house under the PM Awas Yojana (Gramin) had gone down from 125 days to between 45 and 60 days.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally surged past the 47 lakh-mark on Saturday while the death toll has crossed 77,000.

(With agency inputs)