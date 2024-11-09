Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the past two terms of the BJP government in the centre and said that now the government is set to begin building an additional 3 crore homes for the underprivileged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a rally in Akola as part of the BJP campaign in the run-up to the assembly elections, taking a dig at the Congress he said that neither the party nor its allies cared about Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution nor the court nor the sentiments of the country.

"Congress is well aware, the more the country weakens, the more they will strengthen. 'Jab Congress mazboot hogi, desh majboor ho jaega'. Congress creates a divide between various castes. It never let our castes unite. If our castes do not stay united and stay conflicted with each other, Congress will take advantage of it. Congress will take away the rights of SCs. This is their conspiracy and character. You have to stay aware. Remember, 'Ek hai toh safe hai," said PM Modi.

"Wherever Congress forms government, that state becomes an ATM for the Congress' royal family. These days, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana have become their ATMs. In the name of elections in Maharashtra, they have looted Rs 700 crores from liquor sellers in Karnataka. You can imagine the loot once they win the elections," said the Prime Minister.

"In the last 2 terms, Modi has built 4 crore houses for the poor. Not only this, the target that was set at that time was also accomplished. Now we are starting to build 3 crore more houses for the poor," said PM Modi.

"The people of Maharashtra have consistently supported and blessed the BJP from 2014 to 2024. This is due to their patriotism, political understanding, and foresight. Serving Maharashtra, therefore, is a unique and delightful experience for me," PM Modi asserted.

Adding further, he said, "When you visit other villages and meet people if you see a family still living in a temporary house or hut, send his name and address to me. And assure him of a permanent house on my behalf. 'Mere liye aap hi Modi hain'. You promise him, and I will fulfil the promise."

"In the 10 years from 2014 to 2024, Maharashtra has continuously blessed the BJP wholeheartedly. There is a reason behind Maharashtra's trust in the BJP. The reason for this is the patriotism, political understanding and vision of the people of Maharashtra," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also highlighted November 9 as a 'historic day,' recalling when the Supreme Court in 2019 gave its verdict on the Ram Mandir case.

Addressing the rally in Akola, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "This date of 9 November is very historic. It was on this day in 2019 that the Supreme Court of India delivered its landmark judgment on the Ram Temple issue. This date will be etched in memory not only because of the verdict but also due to the remarkable display of sensitivity and unity shown by people across all religions, reflecting the spirit of 'Nation First' that defines India's greatest strength."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Akola is aimed at boosting the campaign for Mahayuti and BJP candidates from five districts -- Akola, Amravati, Washim, Yavatmal, and Buldhana. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi's official handle posted, "Unparalleled energy at the rally in Akola! Maharashtra stands firmly with the NDA," highlighting the support and enthusiasm of the people for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

