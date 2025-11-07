'Jaai ke vote daali Bihar': After Brazilian model, this Indian woman is at centre of 'vote chori' row - here's why

After a Brazilian model's pictures made rounds on social media after Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' claims, an Indian woman has garnered spotlight amid the ongoing row. Let's discuss details.

After a Brazilian model's pictures made rounds on social media after Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' claims, an Indian woman has garnered spotlight amid the ongoing row. Identified as Urrmi on her X (formerly Twitter) account, the woman allegedly cast her vote in Pune during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and again in the first phase of the ongoing Bihar assembly polls.

Two separate posts from her account featured her posing with an inked finger afetr casting her vote. However, the pictures were reportedly taken during two different elections and in two different states. "Go Vote, Pune! Voted for development, voted for a clean governance, voted for a Modi-fied India!" the X user posted on May 13, 2024, during the Lok Sabha polls.

"Voted for a Modi-fied India! Jaai ke Vote daali, Bihar!" another post, dated November 6, 2025, read.

Opposition attacks BJP

As the posts made rounds online, the opposition Congress party trained guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party, reiterating its claims of 'vote chori'. Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil shared screenshots of the two posts with the caption, "I will vote in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha. I will vote in Bihar in the Vidhan Sabha. I will steal votes for Modi."

After the row gained momentum, the woman later clarified, saying "she never voted in Bihar elections". "Okay, this was just for motivation. I never said I voted today — I said I voted. And everyone knows it was in Maharashtra. So calm down! Motivated enough? Now your turn, Bihar. Go vote!!” she wrote.

Vote theft row

Congress MP and LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, i.e., November 6, shared a photo of a woman whom he claimed was a Brazilian model, alleging that her picture appeared 22 times at polling booths during the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls under different names.