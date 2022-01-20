J-K weather update: IMD predicts light rain/snow over the weekend

Weather remained cloudy in J&K and Ladakh on Wednesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast partly to generally cloudy weather in both UTs with possibility of light rain and snow at scattered places during the next 24 hours.

An IMD statement said today, "Weather will remain partly to generally cloudy in both regions with possibility of light rain/snow at scattered places.

"Forecast for next 10 days: A spell of light rain/snow likely (60 per c chance) during January 22-23rd.

"Thereafter, mainly dry weather is expected from 24th onwards till ending January. There is no forecast of any major snow spell till ending January".

Srinagar had 2.7, Pahalgam minus 1.9 and Gulmarg minus 6.0 as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass had minus 19.2, Leh minus 10.5 and Kargil minus 11.6 as the night`s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 9.1, Katra 6.2, Batote 3.6, Banihal 1.4 and Bhaderwah 1.1 as the minimum temperature.