J-K: Unclaimed bag found under rock in Ramban district creates panic, investigation underway

An unclaimed bag was found under a rock in Basri nullah in Sangaldan near Tatta Paani of Gool Tehsil in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police sources said in the early hours of Thursday.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

(This is a developing story, please check back for updates)