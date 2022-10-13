Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

J-K: Unclaimed bag found under rock in Ramban district creates panic, investigation underway

In the early hours of Thursday, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district found an unclaimed bag.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 07:23 AM IST

J-K: Unclaimed bag found under rock in Ramban district creates panic, investigation underway
File Photo

An unclaimed bag was found under a rock in Basri nullah in Sangaldan near Tatta Paani of Gool Tehsil in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police sources said in the early hours of Thursday.

The security forces have reached the area. "An unclaimed bag was found under a rock in Basri nullah in Sangaldan near Tatta Paani of Gool Tehsil in Ramban district. Security forces have reached the area," the sources said.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

(This is a developing story, please check back for updates)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Lamborghini, Porsche, Audi, BMW, Mercedes: Luxurious rides of India's T20 World Cup stars
Hina Khan's sizzling photos from Maldives vacation will drive away your Monday blues
6 banks that offer best 5-year fixed deposits in India
Oral health: What causes tooth discoloration?
Sleeping tips: Five ways to help you sleep better at night
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 481 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.