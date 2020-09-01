J-K: Two terrorists who hurled grenade in Baramulla held within 24 hours

The security forces on Tuesday arrested two terrorists who had hurled a grenade at security forces deployed at Azad Gunj area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir on Monday injuring at least seven civilians.

On the basis of human and technical intelligence, a joint operation was launched by 46 RR, 53 CRPF and the Baramulla police. Fayaz Ahmad Kumar alias Narsimha of Khanpora, Baramulla and Aqib Sharif Bhat alias DK of Baramulla were detained and after sustained interrogation they revealed that they lobbed the grenade on insistence of terrorists of the LeT outfit.

Both of them are habitual offenders and Narsimha has 37 FIRs registered against his name and has been detained under PSA seven times in the DK has three FIRs registered against his name.

During the course of investigation, they revealed that the aim of lobbing the grenade was to disturb order and vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in Baramulla and to motivate the youth into joining terrorists ranks.

According to officials, their aim was also to 'revive militancy' in Baramulla town for which they have been directed by the mentors across the LoC and their arrest is a big success in terms of maintaining peace in Baramulla.

As per sources in the police, on Monday, an army convoy was scheduled to pass through the route and the attack was aimed at hitting the convoy. However, the grenade missed the target and exploded roadside, injuring seven.