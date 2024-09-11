Twitter
India

J-K: Two terrorists killed in intense encounter near Kathua-Udhampur border

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces near the Kathua-Udhampur border in Jammu and Kashmir.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 06:15 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Update: At least two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Basantgarh area near the Kathua-Udhampur border in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The gunfight took place after security forces received information about the presence of terrorists in the region. Acting swiftly, paramilitary troops and local police personnel reached the location and cordoned off the area to prevent the terrorists from escaping.

As the forces moved in to secure the area, the terrorists opened fire, triggering a gun battle. In response, the security forces retaliated with a heavy exchange of gunfire. After the intense encounter, two terrorists were confirmed dead. The security operation is ongoing, with additional reinforcements being deployed to ensure that the situation is completely under control and that no other threats remain in the region.

The area has been a known hotspot for terrorist activities, and security forces have been on high alert to prevent any infiltration attempts. The operation is part of a broader effort to maintain peace and stability in the Jammu and Kashmir region, where such encounters between militants and security forces are not uncommon.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely, and further updates are expected as the operation progresses.

 

