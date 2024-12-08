Two police personnel were found dead with bullet injuries in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, i.e., December 8, news agency ANI reported citing the police.

Two police personnel were found dead with bullet injuries in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, i.e., December 8, news agency ANI reported citing the police.

The police said that the bullet injuries were from an AK-47 rifle. Amod Aashok Nagpure, SSP Udhampur, said that the police personnel were headed to the Talwara training centre from Sopore district.

"The incident happened at 6.30 am. They were going from Sopore towards the training centre in Talwara. Police officers have reached the spot. As per the initial investigation, it has been proven that an AK-47 rifle was used in the incident. Two Police personnel have died. A third Police personnel is safe. They will be taken to GMC Udhampur for postmortem and other procedures," the Udhampur SSP said.

Meanwhile, an investigation is underway.

Pertinent to note that Jammu and Kashmir, earlier this year, witnessed multiple terrorist attacks against the local civilians as well as non-locals after Omar Abdullah was sworn-in as the Chief Minister.

In a major attack in the valley in October, terrorists opened fire at a camp set up by a construction company on the Srinagar-Sonamarg road, killing six migrant workers and one doctor. In another attack, terrorists shot at two migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh in Budgam, leaving them injured.