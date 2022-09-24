Search icon
J-K: Two migrant workers shot at, injured after terrorists open fire in Pulwama

Two injured labourers were taken to hospital after open shooting in Pulwama, as per to police, where it was reported that their conditions are stable.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 09:47 PM IST

Two non-local labourers were shot at and injured in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. "#Terrorists fired upon & injured 2 outside labourers at Kharpora Ratnipora in #Pulwama," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The police said the two were shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. They were identified as Shamshad and Faizan Qasri, residents of Batya Zila, Bihar, the police said.

READ | 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans during PFI protest in Pune: Maharashtra government promises strict action

