J-K: Two LeT 'hybrid terrorists', tasked to attack non-locals, arrested in Sopore district

The man, identified as Rizwan Mushtaq Wani, tried to flee, however, was apprehended by the security forces.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

On November 4 (yesterday), in the evening, two Lashkar-e-Taiba "hybrid terrorists", who were tasked to attack non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir, were arrested by police in Sopore on Friday. A cordon and search operation was launched by Sopore Police and 22 RR at Shah Faisal Market.

According to the information provided by the police, during the cordon and search operation, at the Bus Stand, the security forces noted the suspicious movement of a person, who was seen carrying a heavy bag and subsequently stopped him.

The man, identified as Rizwan Mushtaq Wani, tried to flee, however, was apprehended by the security forces. The security forces recovered one pistol, one pistol magazine, pistol rounds, war-like stores, grenades, and an Improvised Explosive Device from his bag.

During preliminary questioning he revealed his identity as;

Rizwan Mushtaq Wani (S/O Mushtaq Ahmad Wani and R/O Hamray Pattan) 

Preliminary investigation has revealed the arrested person is a hybrid terrorist of the proscribed organisation LeT and was in search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on non-locals, minorities, security forces, and peaceful citizens. 

Accordingly, FIR No 250/2022 has been registered at the Sopore Police station under relevant sections of law.

On further questioning, the apprehended terrorist also revealed the name of his accomplice/hybrid terrorist - Jameel Ahmed Parra (S/O Habibullah Parra R/O Tappar Pattan). 

"This led to the arrest of the above said second hybrid militant along with Baramulla police during late hours and further war like stores/ recoveries like pistol and grenades were effected," a police spokesman said.

Further questioning of the arrested duo is going on and further disclosures as well as recoveries are expected.

