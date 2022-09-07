J-K: Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter

File Photo

Officials, on Tuesday, killed and identified two terrorists in the Poshkreeri area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district. Police said acting on a piece of specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in the village Poshkreeri area of Anantnag, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Police and the Army.

"During the search operation, as the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter," the Police said.

In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter. They have been identified as Danish Ahmad Bhat alias Kokab Duree, resident of Jablipora Bijbehara, and Basharat Nabi Lone, resident of Fatehpora Anantnag linked with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

"... both terrorists were active since the year 2019. They had a history of terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities. Besides, they were also involved in the killing of two Territorial Army personnel namely Manzoor Ahmad at Sadoora Anantnag on July 6, 2019, and Mohammad Saleem at Bijbehara on April 9, 2021. Moreover, they were also involved in the killing of two civilians on May 29, 2021, in the Jablipora Bijbehara area," officials added.

Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including one AK-56 rifle, 35 AK rounds, two AK magazines, one pistol, one pistol magazine, and two pistol rounds were recovered from the site of the encounter.

All the recovered materials have been taken into custody for further investigation. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and further investigation has been initiated.