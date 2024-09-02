J-K: Two dead, several trapped as landslide, shooting stone hits Vaishno Devi yatra route

Officials said that on Monday, September 2, a landslip at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine's new track in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir claimed the lives of three pilgrims. Immediately, the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board began the rescue and relief efforts. Around 2:30 pm, the landslip struck the route close to Panchi, three kilometres ahead of Bhawan, and the officials reported that it also destroyed a section of an overhead iron structure.



It's thought that there are more pilgrims stuck in the landslip.

"Shooting stones and a landslide have taken place on Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine track. Disaster Management team of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board have reached the spot, "claimed the CEO of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.



A stampede at the shrine on New Year's Day in 2022 claimed the lives of 12 pilgrims and injured 16.