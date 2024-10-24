An Indian Army vehicle was attacked in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on Thursday evening, i.e., October 24, leaving two soldiers injured.

According to the report, terrorists opened fire on the vehicle in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg. Notably, the attack comes just hours after terrorists shot at and injured a labourer in Pulwama.

The labourer has been identified as Pritam Singh, a native of Uttar Pradedesh. This was the third such attack on non-locals in the valley in the past week.

Meanwhile, as many as seven people including a doctor and construction labourers lost their lives as terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district on October 20. Several political leaders across partylines condemned the incident and paid condolences to the families of the deceased.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed that those involved in the "heinous act" would not be spared.

In a post on 'X', Shah wrote, "The dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangir, J&K, is a despicable act of cowardice. Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest response from our security forces. At this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured."

The attack took place while Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was on a visit to Delhi to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister handed over to him a resolution deamding restoration of statehood in the Union Territory - a long-pending demand of the opposition INDIA bloc.