J-K: Top LeT commander among two killed in Samboora encounter, ammunition recovered

A top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander was killed in an encounter at Samboora area of Awantipora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the police said. Identified as Ajaz Reshi, he was the brain behind the recruitment of local youths in terror outfits, the police said.

The encounter had begun on Sunday evening and ended on Monday morning. Along with Reshi, another terrorist was gunned down by the police, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said. Reshi was a terrorist supporter - over ground worker till 2015 and then became an active member of LeT during Burhan Wani's time,” he added.

Reshi carried out several terror activities in the Awantipora area and was also responsible for the attack on the CRPF convoy near Frestabal area of Pampore on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on June 2016 in which eight officers were killed and 20 injured.

Officials said two AK rifles along with four magazines, 10 rounds of bullets and two pouches with personal items have been recovered from the terrorists on Monday.