J-K: Three LeT terrorists nabbed in Sopore; hand grenades recovered

The terrorists have been confirmed as Shariq Ashraf, Saqlain Mushtaq, and Tawfeeq Hassan Sheikh, as per Jammu and Kashmir police.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 06:40 AM IST

On Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police reported that they had captured three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) overground workers (OGWs) in Sopore, in North Kashmir. The arrests happened on Friday night at Bomai Chowk, under the authority of Police Station Bomai, during a joint operation by the Sopore Police and security forces, including the 22 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 179 BN Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The terrorists have been confirmed as Shariq Ashraf, Saqlain Mushtaq, and Tawfeeq Hassan Sheikh, as per Jammu and Kashmir police. Three people were seen moving suspiciously while being checked as they travelled from Goripura to Bomai. When asked to stop, they refused and attempted to flee, but the security personnel managed to catch them, according to the police.

They were found to be in possession of 12 Pakistani flags, nine posters, and three hand grenades after search was conducted. The apprehended individuals are OGWs of the banned terrorist group LeT, according to preliminary investigations, and they were constantly looking for an opportunity to attack security personnel and civilians, including outside labourers.

In accordance with the applicable legal provisions, the case has been lodged at Police Station Bomai, and additional investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from ANI)

Delhi-Saharanpur highway: Over 5,100 trees to be felled in capital to construct NHAI’s six-lane highway
