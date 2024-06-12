J-K: Terrorists target Army checkpost in Doda, third terror attack in three days

A senior official said that an encounter occurred on Tuesday night in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir between security forces and terrorists. This is the third such event in three days in Jammu, following terrorist attacks that resulted in a civilian being injured in Kathua and the deaths of nine pilgrims on a bus in Reasi.

Terrorists fired on a joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police in the Chatergala area of the district, Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain said.

Security personnel retaliated and a gunfight is on, he said.

The development came even as security forces were conducting a massive operation to flush out holed-up terrorists who had attacked a village near the International Border (IB) in Kathua district on Tuesday evening and injured a civilian.

A suspected Pakistani terrorist has been killed by security forces in the Kathua operation, police said

The attacks in the Jammu region come two days after terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge, resulting in the death of nine persons and injuries to 41 others.

With inputs from PTI