J-K: Terrorist who had recently joined LeT arrested in Awantipora

The Awantipora police along with 50 RR & 185 CRPF arrested a terrorist who had very recently joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba and as active active in Anantnag, Awantipora and Pampore areas, the J&K police said on Monday

Identified as Faisal Ahmad Dar, a resident of Khankah Bagh in Pampore was affiliated with the proscribed outfit and was held at Konibal crossing.

The police statement read, “ The said terrorist went missing from 11th September to join the terrorist ranks of Laishker-e-Toiba and was active in Anantnag, Awantipora and Pampore areas."

It is pertinent to mention that the terrorist had uploaded his audio on social media sites on September 13 wherein he claimed to have joined terrorist ranks and requested his parents not to look for or search for him. Incriminating material of the LeT was recovered from Dar's possession.