J-K: Terrorist killed, infiltration attempt thwarted in Kupwara district

In the Kupwara area of Jammu and Kashmir, security forces on Wednesday thwarted a terrorist infiltration attempt along the Line of Control, killing one of the terrorists, according to officials.

According to officals, security forces and terrorists engaged in gunfire at Sudpora in the Karnah sector of the LoC. They said that during the exchange of gunfire, one foreign terrorist was killed.

One foreign #terrorist killed in Sudpora near LoC in #Kupwara. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 26, 2022

