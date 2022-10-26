Search icon
J-K: Terrorist killed, infiltration attempt thwarted in Kupwara district

Security forces and terrorists engaged in gunfire at Sudpora in the Karnah sector of the LoC, according to officials.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 11:06 AM IST

In the Kupwara area of Jammu and Kashmir, security forces on Wednesday thwarted a terrorist infiltration attempt along the Line of Control, killing one of the terrorists, according to officials.

According to officals, security forces and terrorists engaged in gunfire at Sudpora in the Karnah sector of the LoC.  They said that during the exchange of gunfire, one foreign terrorist was killed.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer (This story will be updated as more information comes to light)

 

