Six people including a doctor were killed when terrorists opened fire at a construction site at Gagangir in Jammu Kashmir ‘s Ganderbal district. The shooting took place at the camp side Z-Morh tunnel.The police and army have blocked the area to trace the terrorists. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), have begun the investigation.

According to the official sources, the terrorists had attacked a camp where workers of a private company were working on an under-construction tunnel in the Gund area. At least two were non-locals out of six deceased. Ganderbal district has long been regarded as a peaceful area. For the first time, the place has seen non-locals targeted in recent years. Videos of the incident are doing rounds on the internet. It shows two people lying in a pool of blood near the campsite.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the “attack on unarmed innocent people”. Taking to X(formerly known as Twitter), Abdullah wrote, “Very sad news of a dastardly & cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed & 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people & send my condolences to their loved ones.”

He continued, “The casualty figure from the Gagangir attack is not final as there are a number of injured labourers, both local & non-local. Praying that the injured make a full recovery as the more seriously injured are being referred to SKIMS, Srinagar.”

On the other hand, Home Minister Amit Shah called it a ‘heinous attack’. “The dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangir, J&K, is a despicable act of cowardice. Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest response from our security forces. At this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed three terrorist attacks this year, where non-local civilians have been targeted. This latest attack comes amid the first new administration in Jammu and Kashmir since its Article 370 was abrogated in 2019.