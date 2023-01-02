Search icon
J-K terror attack: Explosion rocks Rajouri day after terrorists kill 4 civilians, injuries reported

On Sunday evening, armed terrorists opened fire on three houses in the same area killing four civilians and injuring six others.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

File Photo | Representational

Day after the Rajouri terror attack, an explosion in the same area left at least four injured on Monday. The explosion occurred in Dangri village in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier on Sunday evening, armed terrorists opened fire on three houses in the village killing four civilians and injuring six others.

Official sources have said that Monday’s explosion left four people injured. The injured were rushed to the hospital. It occurred in the same area where multiple houses were targeted by armed men.

READ | J-K: Death toll rises to four in Rajouri terror attack, hunt on for two terrorists

(With inputs from PTI)

