J-K Statehood Protest: Omar Abdullah says 'struggle will continue in different forms'

Abdullah asserted that the National Conference will keep reminding the Centre of its promise while expressing hope that the commitment would be fulfilled.

After returning from New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the National Conference’s struggle would continue “in different forms” until the Centre fulfils its promise. The party is demanding restoration of the Union Territory's statehood and constitutional rights.

Omar Abdullah of J-K statehood demand

Abdullah asserted that the National Conference will keep reminding the Centre of its promise while expressing hope that the commitment would be fulfilled. "Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood is imperative for its special status. The NC will continue to remind the Centre of its promise of restoration of J&K's Statehood, and we hope that it will fulfil its commitment," Abdullah said in a press conference in Srinagar.

Abdullah emphasised that the NC’s programme in New Delhi was not limited to any single party or organisation, as an invitation was extended to all political groups. He emphasised that statehood is a collective issue that concerns every resident of J&K. Abdullah criticised opposition parties for “choosing silence at crucial moments.”

Abdullah called the recurring debate on Article 370 meaningless until J&K’s statehood is restored. He questioned the logic of discussing constitutional guarantees over the current Union Territory setup where there’s no real power-sharing between the Centre and a state government. Without statehood, he argued, it’s not possible to properly discuss special status or constitutional protections.

“The party stands firmly by its promises, remains steadfast in its commitments, and will soon unveil a new strategy to carry the movement forward,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister announced a fresh inquiry into the Srinagar Smart City project amid the Kashmiri capital witnessing unprecedented waterlogging in the wake of rains.

Why the J-K statehood demand?

Omar Abdullah seeks democratic empowerment, citing that under Union Territory (UT) status, an elected government has severely limited authority. By achieving statehood, J&K regains control over governance. Abdullah has described statehood as the 'foundation' for a building, arguing that the special status cannot be truly effective or discussed until full statehood is first secured.

Abdullah has been reminding the central government of assurances it previously made in Parliament and before the Supreme Court regarding the temporary nature of the UT designation. The National Conference has run out of time for promises without concrete results after waiting a lot of time. This frustration allegedly culminated in Abdullah's political protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to pressure the Centre.