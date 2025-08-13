J-K: Soldier killed in gunfight along LoC in Baramulla

A soldier was killed in a gunbattle in North Kashmir's Baramulla on Wednesday, i.e., August 13. The soldier was killed on the Line of Control (LoC) at Churanda village of Uri sector.

A soldier was killed in a gunbattle in North Kashmir's Baramulla on Wednesday, i.e., August 13. The soldier was killed on the Line of Control (LoC) at Churanda village of Uri sector. According to police sources, the soldier was killed in a “brief but intense” exchange of fire on the Line of Control. However, it remains unclear if it was an infiltration attempt or an attack by the Border Action Team (BAT), The Indian Express cited sources as saying.

Earlier, two soldiers were killed and two were injured in a fierce gunfight in Akhal forests of South Kashmir’s Kulgam. "It looked like a targered attack", a police officer said, as quoted by the outlet. Meanwhile, the soldiers in the area are attempting to track down the terrorists responsible for killing the jawan.

On Tuesday, the army said that one of its soldiers was killed while performing operational duty along the LoC in Baramulla. "Chinar Corps deeply regrets the loss of precious life of Braveheart Sepoy Banoth Anil Kumar while performing operational duty along the line of control in Baramulla district,” Army’s Valley-based Chinar Corps posted on social media platform 'X'.

The Indian Army also expressed condolence towards the family of the martyred. “Chinar warriors salute his immense valour and sacrifice, express deepest condolence and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family.”