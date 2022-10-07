Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

J-K: Shopian Police apprehend hybrid terrorist associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba

The terrorist apprehended has been identified as Yawar Ahmed from the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 07:01 AM IST

J-K: Shopian Police apprehend hybrid terrorist associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba
File Photo

Shopian Police, on Thursday, said that a hybrid terrorist has been apprehended, affiliated with the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The police also recovered arms and ammunition including a 9 mm Pistol from his possession The terrorist apprehended has been identified as Yawar Ahmed.

READ | DNA Explainer: What is GRAP and how it can stop Delhi from turning into a 'gas chamber' this year?

A case has been registered and an investigation has been taken up. 

(This is a developing story, please check back for more updates)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Rashmika Mandanna charms in white casual tee, Kartik Aaryan poses for paps
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Save up to 57% on THESE Samsung smartphones; check offers
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Brahmastra to Rockstar, a look at actor's blockbuster films
Amid Kamaal R Khan's arrest, here are 6 controversial statements made by self-proclaimed critic
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 475 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.