J-K: Shopian Police apprehend hybrid terrorist associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba

File Photo

Shopian Police, on Thursday, said that a hybrid terrorist has been apprehended, affiliated with the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The police also recovered arms and ammunition including a 9 mm Pistol from his possession The terrorist apprehended has been identified as Yawar Ahmed.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been taken up.

(This is a developing story, please check back for more updates)