Several CRPF jawans were injured in a road accident on Thursday in Pakherpora Budgam, a village in Jammu and Kashmir.

The tragic accident took place when a CRPF vehicle turned into a canal near a police post. Some injured people have been shifted to the hospital.

One Local said "At around 10-10.30 am, a car came and fell in this canal. There was a police station were also here. There were about 20-20 people here. They all are in critical and serious state.and has been referred to Srinagar's hospital. It has happened at least 5 times earlier as well. We want that barricade should be installed, to ensure safety."

Meanwhile, Investigation into the matter is currently underway.

