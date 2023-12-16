Headlines

J-K: Security personnel recovers IEDs and grenades in Dara Peer Makal area of Rajouri

Four remote IEDs (improvised explosive devices), six UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) grenades, five detonators, four fuses, two small box packages, and other unnamed items were recovered from the area.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 09:11 AM IST

Security forces have recovered arms and ammunition, including IEDs and grenades, in the Dara Peer Makal area of Thanamandi in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. A joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army's 48 Rashtriya Rifles found arms and ammunition in the area during a search operation, police officials said on Friday.

Four remote IEDs (improvised explosive devices), six UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) grenades, five detonators, four fuses, two small box packages, and other unnamed items were recovered from the area, they said. A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation has been launched, police officials said.

Earlier in November, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation with the Indian Army, recovered a box that was dropped by a drone in the area of Palanwallah village near the LoC (Line of Control). According to the information received from the officials, the police recovered nine grenades, one pistol, two magazines of pistols, 38 rounds of ammunition, and an IED fitted with batteries from the box.

In the same month, the Jammu Police recovered an IED planted in a tiffin box on the Sidhra Narwal highway stretch of Jammu.

