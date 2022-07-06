J-K: Security forces find suspected IED in Baramulla, traffic suspended

File Photo

Security forces, on Wednesday morning, detected a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) at Kutta Mod Pattan in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, said an Indian Army official. The official said a bomb disposal squad (BDS) has been called to the site and the vehicular traffic along the road has been suspended till further orders.

"Security forces find a suspicious object believed to be an IED at Kutta Mod Pattan in north Kashmir's Baramulla District. A BDS team has been called to the site and vehicular traffic along the road has been suspended till further order," Indian Army said.

Meanwhile, in the early hours of Wednesday, two local terrorists surrendered on the appeal of their parents and the security forces after an encounter broke out in the Hadigam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition were recovered from the two terrorists. "During the #encounter, 02 local terrorists #surrendered on the #appeal of their parents & police. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Acting on information about the presence of terrorists, a joint team of Army, CRPF, and J-K Police launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Hadigam area of the district.

Earlier on Sunday, villagers nabbed Talib Hussain and Faisal Ahmad Dar - the two most wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Tukson Dhok village in Reasi district and handed them over to police. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the terrorists had reached Tukson Dhok village to take shelter after continuous pressure from Police and Army.