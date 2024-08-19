Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Gautam Adani plans to buy this company of Anil Ambani in Rs 3000 crore deal in...

This 16-year-old gave India's highest-grossing woman-led film, grossed Rs 900 cr; beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Shraddha

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Court grants permission to CBI for lie-detector test of accused

Meet woman, DU graduate, who cracked UPSC exam to become IPS, then IAS officer, secured AIR...

J-K: CRPF inspector martyred after terrorists open fire on patrol party in Udhampur

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Gautam Adani plans to buy this company of Anil Ambani in Rs 3000 crore deal in...

Gautam Adani plans to buy this company of Anil Ambani in Rs 3000 crore deal in...

This 16-year-old gave India's highest-grossing woman-led film, grossed Rs 900 cr; beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Shraddha

This 16-year-old gave India's highest-grossing woman-led film, grossed Rs 900 cr; beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Shraddha

5 best bikes for long road trips in India

5 best bikes for long road trips in India

Five foods which should not be consumed at night 

Five foods which should not be consumed at night 

Five milk alternatives for lactose intolerants 

Five milk alternatives for lactose intolerants 

8 birds that lay colourful, unique eggs

8 birds that lay colourful, unique eggs

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 best bikes for long road trips in India

5 best bikes for long road trips in India

Actor who gave India's first Rs 100 crore hit, broke Sholay's record; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir, Rajinikanth

Actor who gave India's first Rs 100 crore hit, broke Sholay's record; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir, Rajinikanth

Actress whose glamour ruined her, debuted with smash hit, is missing for 35 years, vanished after Dawood tried to...

Actress whose glamour ruined her, debuted with smash hit, is missing for 35 years, vanished after Dawood tried to...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Superstar who died at 42, still earns Rs 900 crore a year decades after death; Aamir, Mithun, Shammi Kapoor copied him

Superstar who died at 42, still earns Rs 900 crore a year decades after death; Aamir, Mithun, Shammi Kapoor copied him

Actor who gave India's first Rs 100 crore hit, broke Sholay's record; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir, Rajinikanth

Actor who gave India's first Rs 100 crore hit, broke Sholay's record; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir, Rajinikanth

Actress whose glamour ruined her, debuted with smash hit, is missing for 35 years, vanished after Dawood tried to...

Actress whose glamour ruined her, debuted with smash hit, is missing for 35 years, vanished after Dawood tried to...

HomeIndia

India

J-K: CRPF inspector martyred after terrorists open fire on patrol party in Udhampur

A search operation has been launched to track down and neutralise the militants.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 05:42 PM IST

J-K: CRPF inspector martyred after terrorists open fire on patrol party in Udhampur
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A CRPF inspector lost his life when terrorists opened fire on a patrol party in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. The CRPF along with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police was fired upon by terrorists around 3:30 pm in the remote Dudu area of Basantgarh, the officials said.

They said an inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) belonging to the 187th battalion was hit by a bullet and later succumbed to injuries while being taken to hospital. The terrorists fled the scene in the face of strong retaliation by the joint patrolling party, the officials said, adding reinforcements have been rushed to the scene and a search operation has been launched to track down and neutralise the militants.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Chhaava teaser: Vicky Kaushal is Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, taking on armies alone, Akshaye Khanna stuns as Aurangzeb

Chhaava teaser: Vicky Kaushal is Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, taking on armies alone, Akshaye Khanna stuns as Aurangzeb

Giant anaconda regurgitates smaller snake that miraculously survives, video goes viral

Giant anaconda regurgitates smaller snake that miraculously survives, video goes viral

World's richest man Elon Musk sells 16000 square-foot mansion, his last home, now lives in a...

World's richest man Elon Musk sells 16000 square-foot mansion, his last home, now lives in a...

From pornography to mysterious deaths: Kolkata doctor murder-rape case unfolds dark history of RG Kar Medical College

From pornography to mysterious deaths: Kolkata doctor murder-rape case unfolds dark history of RG Kar Medical College

This lizard eats like a dinosaur, know where it is found

This lizard eats like a dinosaur, know where it is found

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 best bikes for long road trips in India

5 best bikes for long road trips in India

Actor who gave India's first Rs 100 crore hit, broke Sholay's record; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir, Rajinikanth

Actor who gave India's first Rs 100 crore hit, broke Sholay's record; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir, Rajinikanth

Actress whose glamour ruined her, debuted with smash hit, is missing for 35 years, vanished after Dawood tried to...

Actress whose glamour ruined her, debuted with smash hit, is missing for 35 years, vanished after Dawood tried to...

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement