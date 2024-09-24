Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

J-K polls: Will Omar Abdullah make a comeback? Voters to decide ex-CM's fate in second phase of voting tomorrow

Oscars 2025: Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar gets submitted to 97th Oscars

Chandrayaan-3 update: Pragyan rover's big discovery, finds 160-km-wide...

Weather update: Monsoon starts withdrawal, IMD predicts widespread rains in these regions this week

Meet actress, film director's daughter, who made debut with 37 years older superstar, got heavily trolled but...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
J-K polls: Will Omar Abdullah make a comeback? Voters to decide ex-CM's fate in second phase of voting tomorrow

J-K polls: Will Omar Abdullah make a comeback? Voters to decide ex-CM's fate in second phase of voting tomorrow

Oscars 2025: Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar gets submitted to 97th Oscars

Oscars 2025: Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar gets submitted to 97th Oscars

Chandrayaan-3 update: Pragyan rover's big discovery, finds 160-km-wide...

Chandrayaan-3 update: Pragyan rover's big discovery, finds 160-km-wide...

10 vegetarian superfoods for strong bones 

10 vegetarian superfoods for strong bones 

9 must-watch inspirational films based on true stories

9 must-watch inspirational films based on true stories

10 NASA wallpaper images of Galactic 'Fossil'

10 NASA wallpaper images of Galactic 'Fossil'

दुनिया की वो कंपनी जहां बिल्लियां करती हैं नौकरी, कंपनी की बॉस भी है Cat

दुनिया की वो कंपनी जहां बिल्लियां करती हैं नौकरी, कंपनी की बॉस भी है Cat

Netflix देखने के हैं शौकीन तो अपडेट करें ये डिवाइस, यहां चेक करें पूरी लिस्ट

Netflix देखने के हैं शौकीन तो अपडेट करें ये डिवाइस, यहां चेक करें पूरी लिस्ट

मरा समझ पोस्टमार्टम कर रहे थे डॉक्टर, अचानक उठ खड़ा हुआ शख्स, बोला- अभी मैं जिंदा हूं...

मरा समझ पोस्टमार्टम कर रहे थे डॉक्टर, अचानक उठ खड़ा हुआ शख्स, बोला- अभी मैं जिंदा हूं...

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet Rajesh Khanna's actress who made debut as child artist, was slapped by director on film set, her daughter is..

Meet Rajesh Khanna's actress who made debut as child artist, was slapped by director on film set, her daughter is..

Meet actress, film director's daughter, who made debut with 37 years older superstar, got heavily trolled but...

Meet actress, film director's daughter, who made debut with 37 years older superstar, got heavily trolled but...

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, new members of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 who will...

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, new members of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 who will...

HomeIndia

India

J-K polls: Will Omar Abdullah make a comeback? Voters to decide ex-CM's fate in second phase of voting tomorrow

Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm. Key names in the fray for this phase are former chief minister Omar Abdullah, JKPCC president Tariq Hamid Karra, and BJP J-K chief Ravinder Raina.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 02:15 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

J-K polls: Will Omar Abdullah make a comeback? Voters to decide ex-CM's fate in second phase of voting tomorrow
National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah holds the party flag as he takes a 'shikara' ride during a rally ahead of the second phase election of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, at Dal Lake in Srinagar, Sunday, September 22, 2024. (PTI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

2.5 million voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates in the fray for 26 Jammu and Kashmir assembly seats in the second phase of the election to be held in the Union territory on Wednesday.

These assembly constituencies are spread over six districts – three in the Valley and as many in the Jammu division. "To facilitate smooth and hassle-free electoral participation, the Election Commission of India has established 3,502 polling stations in these segments. There are 1,056 urban polling stations and 2,446 rural polling stations," an official said.

All polling stations will have webcasting facilities as part of the Election Commission's efforts to ensure transparency, according to officials. "To enhance voter participation, 157 special polling stations have been established for the second phase – 26 'pink polling stations' managed by women, 26 polling stations manned by specially-abled persons, 26 polling stations manned by youths, 31 border polling stations, 26 green polling stations, and 22 unique polling stations," the official said.

Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm. Key names in the fray for this phase are former chief minister Omar Abdullah, JKPCC president Tariq Hamid Karra, and BJP J-K chief Ravinder Raina.

Abdullah is contesting from the Ganderbal and Budgam seats, while Karra is contesting from Central Shalteng. Raina will be trying to retain his Nowshera seat in Rajouri district which he won in the 2014 assembly polls. The second phase will be watched keenly as jailed separatist leader Sarjan Ahmad Wagay alias Barkati is hoping to repeat Engineer Rashid's Lok Sabha poll feat against the National Conference leader.

Barkati is contesting from the Beerwah and Ganderbal segments. Popularly known as Rashid Engineer, Sheikh Abdul Rashid contested the parliamentary polls held earlier this year from Tihar jail and still managed to defeat Abdullah by a margin of more than two lakh votes from the Baramulla constituency.

Other key candidates in this second phase of assembly polls are Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari (Channapora), former ministers Ali Mohammad Sagar (Khanyar), Abdul Rahim Rather (Chrar-i-Sharief), and Choudhary Zulfikar Ali (Budhal) and Syed Mushtaq Bukhari (Surankote). Choudhary Zulfikar Ali and Syed Mushtaq Bukhari are contesting on BJP tickets this time.

An estimated 61.38 percent of the electorate cast their ballots in the first phase of polling on September 18. The third phase will go to polls on October 1. The votes will be counted on October 8. During this phase, 93 candidates are in the fray in Srinagar district, followed by 46 in Budgam district, 34 in Rajouri district, 25 in Poonch district, 21 in Ganderbal district, and 20 in Reasi district.

The constituencies in the Srinagar district are Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Central Shalteng, and Eidgah. The segments in Budgam district are Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-I-Sharief, and Chadoora while there are two constituencies in Ganderbal district -- Kangan (ST) and Ganderbal.

The seats going to polls in Jammu division are Gulabgarh (ST), Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (in Reasi district), Kalakote-Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri (ST) (in Rajouri district), Budhal (ST), Thannamandi (ST), Surankote (ST), Poonch Haveli and Mendhar (ST) (Poonch district).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | Weather update: Monsoon starts withdrawal, IMD predicts widespread rains in these regions this week

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mumbai: Rs 58000 crore plan approved to cut travel time across city; check details

Mumbai: Rs 58000 crore plan approved to cut travel time across city; check details

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this star filmmaker will make his directorial debut on Netflix, his series will feature...

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this star filmmaker will make his directorial debut on Netflix, his series will feature...

MUDA case: Big setback for Siddaramaiah, Karnataka HC dismisses CM's petition, upholds...

MUDA case: Big setback for Siddaramaiah, Karnataka HC dismisses CM's petition, upholds...

Not Rajinikanth, Big B, SRK, Mohanlal; this actor holds Guinness World Record for being most prolific film star in India

Not Rajinikanth, Big B, SRK, Mohanlal; this actor holds Guinness World Record for being most prolific film star in India

Strategic Approach to Cyber Defense: Elevating Network Security and Safeguarding Critical Infrastructure

Strategic Approach to Cyber Defense: Elevating Network Security and Safeguarding Critical Infrastructure

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan radiates grace in red off-shoulder gown at Paris Fashion Week, greets fans with namaste

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan radiates grace in red off-shoulder gown at Paris Fashion Week, greets fans with namaste

Meet 5 non-IIT graduates behind India’s top startups

Meet 5 non-IIT graduates behind India’s top startups

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement