J-K Police speak over Palestine situation, says 'won't allow elements to disturb peace in Valley'

The Jammu and Kashmir police, on Saturday, said they are keeping a very close watch on elements who are attempting to leverage the unfortunate situation in Palestine to disturb public peace and order in the Kashmir valley.

"We are a professional force and are sensitive to public anguish. But J&K police has a legal responsibility to ensure law and order as well. It, however, wouldn't allow cynical encashment of the public anger to trigger violence, lawlessness, and disorder on Kashmir streets," the police said in a statement.

It said that expressing an opinion is freedom but engineering and inciting violence on the streets is unlawful.

Also read Lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir: Curfew extended in all 20 districts till May 24

"All irresponsible social media comments that result in actual violence and breaking of law including Covid protocol will attract legal action," the statement added.

In other news, the office of Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir extended the ongoing Corona Curfew by a week – effective from May 17 to May 24 – across all the twenty districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Announcing the decision DIPR on its official Twitter Handle wrote, "The Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 districts of J&K till 7 am on Monday, 17/5/21 is extended further till 7 am on Monday, 24/5/21. The curfew will be strict except for a few essential services."

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 63 single-day COVID-19 deaths and 3,677 new cases.

As per the government data, 1,949 of the fresh cases were reported from the Kashmir division and 1,728 in Jammu in the last 24 hours as of 5 pm today.