The bodies of the two Village Defence Guards (VDGs), who were abducted and killed in a recent terror attack in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, have been recovered, police said on Friday.The bodies were recovered from the forested areas of Ohli Kuntwara following an intensive joint search operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Army.

Earlier on Thursday, terrorists killed two VDG members identified as Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar, both residents of the Kuntwara area in Kishtwar. They had gone to graze their cattle in the forest, police said.

Condemning the killing of two village defence guards in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had said that he is "deeply" saddened and concerned by the attack, Abdullah further said that security forces should ensure that such attacks are stopped "completely."

"Deeply saddened & concerned by the attack that resulted in the deaths of Kuldeep Kumar & Nazeer Ahmed Padder of Kuntwara in Kishtwar, members of the local village defence committee. The terrorists killed two innocent men who had taken their livestock to graze. I condemn this attack unequivocally & send my condolences to the families. At the same time, I expect the security forces to move quickly to plug any gaps in our counter-terror grid & ensure that attacks like this stop completely," Abdullah posted on X.

J-K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha also condemned the heinous terrorist attack and paid homage to the two deceased and reiterated the government's resolve to destroy all terror outfits and avenge the barbaric act.

Taking to social media X, Sinha wrote in a post "No words are strong enough to condemn the heinous terrorist attack on VDG members in Kishtwar. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of brave sons martyred in this cowardly attack. We are firmly resolved to destroy all terror outfits & avenge this barbaric act."

