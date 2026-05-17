J-K Police recover 6.25 acres of encroached land from drug peddlers in Samba, over 17 lakh kanals under illegal occupation

As part of the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir campaign, the J&K police have successfully recovered almost 50 kanals (approximately 6.25 acres) of land from illegal occupation by drug peddlers in the Samba district.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have made major progress in their efforts to stop illegal occupation of land and drug related activities. As part of the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir campaign, the police have successfully recovered almost 50 kanals (approximately 6.25 acres) of land from illegal occupation by drug peddlers in the Samba district.

Elaborating on the operation, the J&K Police said that Samba SSP Anuj Kumar led the operation involving officials from both the civil administration and the police, leading the team to retrieve the land that belonged to the SIDCO Industrial Complex at Bari Brahmana and was valued at approximately Rs 60 crore. The police then handed over the land to SIDCO after some improvements like fencing its boundary properly and installing flood lights.



The site where demolition took place is known as ‘Balole Khad’ has been a hotspot for drug activity. This site was on the list of the J&K Police’s targeted anti-narcotics enforcement action operated jointly by the Samba district police and the civil administration. The initiative aimed to remove illegal structures that have become a crucial hideout for drug peddlers and habitual offenders involved in heroin trafficking, according to the police.



During the drive, 33 illegal structures, including “narco palaces” of eight drug peddlers raised on the illegally occupied land, were taken down, according to the police.

The police have identified the alleged drug peddlers as Mohammad Baru and his wife Bahua Bibi. Mohammad, who is named in 10 FIRs, including Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases registered at different police stations in Samba district, is currently absconding pursuant to the issuance of a Public Safety Act (PSA) warrant against him.

His wife is named in three FIRs, including one registered under the NDPS Act. Another drug peddler, Manshu, is named in seven FIRs, including NDPS cases at the Bari Brahmana police station. The other peddlers are Farman Ali alias Muna (three NDPS cases), Farooq Din alias Dana (two FIRs, including an NDPS case), Farooq Ali alias Kana (six criminal cases), besides Haider alias Raju and Farman Din (both two criminal cases each).

The police said that the area had been under continuous surveillance as many notorious drug peddlers were operating from there.

Over 17 lakh kanals of state land have been illegally occupied by the land mafia across Jammu and Kashmir, with Jammu division representing over 14 lakh kanals, which is thrice than the figure recorded in Kashmir division, while Rajouri district contained the highest numbers with parts of all 20 districts encroached, official data said.

According to the official figures, a total of around 17,27,247 kanals of encroached state land entries were expunged from revenue records across Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the total, Jammu division accounted for 14,00,051 kanals and five marlas of encroached state land, whose entries were expunged from revenue records, while Kashmir division recorded 3,27,199 kanals, it said.